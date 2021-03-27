The Ministry of Health, through the Blood Donation Centre of the Laboratory Services Department will held Blood Donation Campaigns on the 30th and 31st of March and 1st and 3rd of April. The campaigns are open to the public.

On the 30th of March, campaign will be held at Imagine Headquarter at RB Plaza in the capital starting at 12 noon to 3 in the afternoon. On the 31st of March, the campaign will take place at GHK Motors Headquarter in Beribi from 9 until 11:30 in the morning. Meanwhile, on the 1st of April, the campaign will be at the Language and Literature Bureau Sengkurong from 9 to 11:30 in the morning. And on the 3rd of April, the campaign will be held at the Curriculum Development Department, Ministry of Education from 9 until 11:30 in the morning. Member of the public are reminded to scan the QR Code and practicing social distancing during the campaign at the said venues.

Source: Radio Television Brunei