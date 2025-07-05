Blood Donation Campaign Collects 100 Pints of Blood in Belait District

Kuala belait: 100 pints of blood were collected during the blood donation campaign in conjunction with the 65th Anniversary of the Fire and Rescue Department, Belait District. This morning’s campaign was held at Dewan Bandaran, Kuala Belait.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign was conducted by the Operations B Branch, Fire and Rescue Department, Belait District in cooperation with the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. The aim of the campaign was to bolster the country’s blood supply and offer avenues for both citizens and residents to donate blood.