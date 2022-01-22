The Brunei Institute of Leadership and Islamic Finance, BILIF achieved another milestone after it was awarded the ‘Best Emerging Islamic Finance Training Institution – Brunei 2021’. The award was presented at the International Finance Awards 2021, held at the Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the 20th of January 2022.

The annual prestigious awards programme conducted by United Kingdom’s International Finance Magazine highlights industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. BILIF formerly known as the Centre For Islamic Banking, Finance And Management, CIBFM is the Centre of Excellence for the finance industry under the purview of Brunei Darussalam Central Bank, BDCB that provides high-quality learning solutions and organises signature and collaborative events for human capacity development in the areas of Islamic finance and leadership.

For more information on BILIF, go to ‘bilif.com.bn’, or the Instagram account ‘@bilif.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei