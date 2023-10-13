Bicol police earns high trust rating for crime solution efficiency

The Police Regional Office-Bicol (PRO5) has earned a high trust rating from the public early this year resulting from its high crime clearance and solution efficiency.

During the 122nd Police Service Anniversary celebration of PRO5 at Camp Simeon Ola here Friday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the high trust rating given by the public shows the effectiveness of the police services in the region.

"The trust rating of 74.31 percent that PRO5 received during the first quarter of 2023 is a testament to the quality of your police services. This result underscores the recognition of your dignified and respectful service. Maraming salamat (Thank you so much) PRO5 for this effort," he told the Bicol police.

Acorda said aggressive police operations were crucial for achieving significant results.

"The statistics are impressive. Out of the 8,350 incidents, 7,835 cases have been cleared and 6,695 cases have been solved. Your crime clearance efficiency of 93.71 percent and crime solution efficiency of 80.80 percent are truly remarkable," he added.

Acorda was guest of honor during the Police Service Anniversary celebration carrying the theme "Nagkakaisang Pulisya at Pamayanan tungo sa Mapayapa at Maunlad na Bansa" .

During the event, Acorda also awarded some police officers for their outstanding performances and led the blessing of 20 brand new patrol vehicles from the PNP and the newly constructed PRO5 armory and warehouse located here.

Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque, PRO5 chief, also commended the regional police forces for their dedication and commitment that made the achievements possible.

Source: Philippines News agency