Batangas to Showcase ‘Goto’ and ‘Kapeng Barako’ in Culinary Festival for Filipino Food Month

BATANGAS - The province of Batangas is set to spotlight its culinary heritage with the 'Batangas Kulinarya Goto and Kapeng Barako Cook Fest' on April 25, as part of the nationwide celebration of Filipino Food Month. This initiative aims to bolster the local hospitality and agricultural sectors by highlighting two of the province's signature offerings: 'goto' (a type of porridge) and 'kapeng barako' (a strong variety of coffee).

According to Philippines News Agency, senior tourism officer at the Provincial Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office (PTCAO), the festival is an integral component of the 'Batangas Kulinarya' event, celebrating Filipino Food Month or Buwan ng Kalutong Filipino, observed every April under Presidential Proclamation 469, series of 2018. The event seeks to promote food and gastronomy tourism by fostering awareness, appreciation, and preservation of the Filipino culinary tradition and heritage. This year's theme, 'Kalutong Filipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabago,' highlights the vital role of the youth in maintaining the culinary legacy of the province.

The festival, in collaboration with the Lyceum of the Philippines University - Batangas (LPU-Batangas), will feature competitions in professional and student categories, with winners receiving medals, certificates, and cash prizes. Tolentino emphasized the engagement of the youth, from senior high school to college students and professional chefs, in preserving Batangas's culinary heritage.

Reflecting on the previous year's focus on 'tamales' from Ibaan and 'adobo sa dilaw' from Taal, Tolentino shared that this year's event would celebrate 'gotong Batangas' and 'kapeng barako,' drawing attention to the region's abundant beef supply and strong coffee culture. Padre Garcia, dubbed the 'Cattle Trading Capital of the Philippines,' plays a pivotal role in the province's cattle industry, with its 'bakahan' (cattle market) established in 1952 evolving into the largest livestock auction in the region formerly known as Southern Tagalog.

Former Padre Garcia Mayor Michael Rivera highlighted the local government's efforts to enhance trading facilities to attract more clients and develop the local industry further. He also acknowledged the Department of Agriculture's support in providing technical assistance and training to prevent diseases like African swine fever (ASF) and ensuring good sanitation through checkpoints for animal disinfection.

The culinary festival and the broader food tourism initiatives underscore the local government's commitment to leveraging Batangas's rich culinary and agricultural heritage to stimulate economic development and promote the province as a prime destination for food enthusiasts and tourists alike.