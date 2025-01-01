Barbershops Surge as Parents Prepare for 2025 School Term



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: As the start of the 2025 school term approaches, parents are busy ensuring their children are ready for the new academic year, with a particular focus on maintaining neat and tidy appearances. Local barbershops have seen a significant increase in activity as students prepare for their return to school on January 2nd.





According to Radio Television Brunei, this pre-school term rush is a common occurrence as parents prioritize grooming to comply with school regulations and present a polished image. Barbershops throughout the city have been bustling with young customers, with many parents seeking last-minute appointments to ensure their children’s haircuts are fresh and appropriate for the upcoming school days.





This annual tradition underscores the importance placed on personal appearance as part of the overall preparation for the school year. Local barbers anticipate this busy period and often increase their staffing to accommodate the influx of students needing haircuts. The scene serves as a reminder of the broader preparations taking place across households, as families ready themselves for the academic challenges ahead.

