Bacolod police reiterate ‘no permit, no rally’ rule for public safety



BACOLOD CITY – The Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) reiterated the enforcement of Batas Pambansa (BP) Blg. 880 or the Public Assembly Act of 1985 in the wake of its encounter with a group of transport leaders who held a rally without a permit and turned violent during dispersal earlier this week.

In a statement on Saturday, Col. Joeresty Coronica, city police director, said it is necessary to enforce the policy to maintain peace and order while also respecting the rights of citizens to free speech.

‘The BCPO respects the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly, but it is our responsibility to ensure that such activities are conducted in a manner that does not endanger public safety or disrupt the day-to-day activities of our fellow Bacolodnons,’ he added.

To ensure public order and safety during mass gatherings and public demonstrations, ‘any group or individual wishing to organize a rally or public assembly in areas that are not designated as freedom parks must first secure a permit from the lo

cal government,’ as provided in BP Blg. 880.

In Bacolod, only the public plaza is designated as the freedom park, where rallies and public assemblies may be conducted without the need for a permit.

The BCPO, however, still encouraged organizers to coordinate with local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all participants.

For demonstrations held in areas outside the public plaza, approval from the city government through a rally permit is required.

Organizers must submit the request to the Office of the Mayor at least five days before the event.

Coronica said any assembly without such a permit would be considered illegal and may be subject to legal action.

“Cooperation between the police, the city government, and the citizens is essential to maintaining peace and harmony in Bacolod,” he added.

On Wednesday noon, police arrested six transport group leaders who held a protest and attempted to enter the L’ Fisher Hotel along Lacson Street, where the Visayas Public Transportation Modernization

Program Summit and the Philippine Commercial Vehicle Show were being held.

During the dispersal, two policemen were injured by stones hurled by the demonstrators.

Firefighters hosed them to disperse them from the area.

Later on Wednesday, the BCPO filed complaints for disobedience to an agent of a person in authority against five of those detained and for direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority against the one who hurled stones at the policemen.

The Regional Trial Court Branch 79 also dismissed the petition for writ of habeas corpus filed by the arrested protestors against two BCPO officials, Lt. Col. Joery Puerto, chief of the City Investigation and Detection Management Unit, and Maj. Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency