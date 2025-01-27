ASEAN-USAID Partnership Program Focuses on Education Network



Bangkok: The ASEAN-USAID Partnership Program for the Southeast Asian Organisation Teacher Education Network, known as AsTEN, took place from January 22 to 23 in Bangkok, Thailand. This program aimed to coordinate the Capacity Building Plan and Partnership Program with ASEAN Sectoral Bodies.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the event saw participation from Brunei Darussalam, represented by Associate Professor Doctor Abdul Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani, Ra’es of KUPU SB. The program included a series of discussions and workshops, emphasizing the commitment and continuous efforts of KUPU SB as a member of the AsTEN Board of Directors for Brunei Darussalam. This initiative serves as a platform for academic and research collaboration among member institutions and other interested parties, aiming to benefit both KUPU SB and Brunei Darussalam as a whole.

