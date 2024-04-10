Arizona Supreme Court Revives Nearly Complete Abortion Ban from 1864

ARIZONA - The Supreme Court of Arizona has reinstated an almost total prohibition on abortions, referencing a law from 1864 that outlaws the procedure unless it is necessary to save a mother's life. The ruling, decided by a 4-2 vote, asserts that a 2022 statute permitting abortions up to the 15th week of pregnancy was contingent upon a federal constitutional right to abortion, which has been a subject of national debate.

According to Philippines News Agency, the enforcement of this near-total ban will be delayed for 14 days. Under the territorial law from 1864, any individual performing an abortion faces a mandatory imprisonment of two to five years. This resurgence of the historic statute has sparked significant controversy and concern among advocates for reproductive rights.

Following the court's announcement, US President Joe Biden criticized the ruling as an "extreme and dangerous" measure that threatens the liberties and health of millions in Arizona, particularly in instances where the mother's health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest. He highlighted the age and context of the original ban, noting its enactment over a century and a half ago, prior to Arizona's statehood and the time when women gained the right to vote. Biden's statement underscored the political motivations behind the ruling and reaffirmed his commitment to defending reproductive rights, including his call for Congress to enact legislation that would reinstate the protections previously afforded by Roe v. Wade.

The response from political leaders continued with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressing his concern over efforts to nationalize abortion bans, while affirming the Democratic Party's commitment to safeguarding reproductive rights. This political discourse follows remarks from former President Donald Trump advocating for states to have the authority to impose abortion restrictions, a stance that has intensified the national conversation surrounding abortion rights.