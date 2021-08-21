The highest appreciation to all the volunteers from various levels of society, especially youths who came forward in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. During the media conference, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports expressed his appreciation to the frontliners including associations, non-government organizations NGOs as well as individuals.

Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports said that as of the 20th of August 2021, more than 4 thousand volunteers have registered under Youth Volunteers and since the 7th of August 2021, a total of 400 youth volunteer registrations have been recorded. At present more than 400 volunteers are assigned daily at several locations across the country to serve at swab testing and vaccination centres, National Service Program Training Camps PKBN, hospitals, clinics, hotels and food distribution centres. Volunteers are also tasked with delivering food rations to individual homes under the Quarantine Order or undergoing isolation. From 11th of August 2021 to 19th August 2021, food rations have been sent to 840 houses to accommodate 5,129 individuals.

However the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports needed more volunteers to render help. Registration can be made online through ‘www.sukarelawanbelia.com’ website or through the Mengalinga App or Hotline 891 3762.

Yang Berhormat also shared that since the National Welfare System (SKN) was launched on the 15th of July 2020, a total of 17,868 people have registered. From the figure, 15,886 have applied for assistance either from the Department of Community Development, JAPEM or the Brunei Islamic Religious Council MUIB. A total of 235 applications for assistance have been made through SKN since the 7th of August 2021. Those who wish to apply for assistance are advised to apply online through the website at ‘www.skn.gov.bn’.

For enquiries the public may call Talian Kebajikan 141 or 238 2911 extension 1249.

Source: Radio Television Brunei