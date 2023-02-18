The calls on policymakers to leverage trade and economic policies to address the region's sustainability and economic inclusion challenges were discussed by Members of the APEC Business Advisory Council, ABAC in Auckland, New Zealand.

Under the 2023 theme of Equity, Sustainability, Opportunity, the ABAC will commission reports and develop recommendations to APEC leaders that identify ways forward-looking trade and investment policies can be leveraged to tackle climate change, living standards, and digital transformation. ABAC's work plan will build on initiatives launched in 2022, including an agenda to progress toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific by focusing on early harvest achievements in the areas of digitalization, inclusion, sustainability, and trade. The New Zealand Prime Minister, His Excellency The Right Honourable Chris Hipkins, opened the ABAC meeting, stressing on the value of close partnerships with business to tackle shared challenges.

Source: Radio Television Brunei