His Royal Highness’ Birthday Reception

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab-Rahaman attended a reception in conjunction with His Royal Highness' 49th birthday celebration. Organised by the Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF, the function took place at the Banquet Hall, Royal Brunei Police headquarters complex in Gadong. Upon arrival, His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness were greeted by Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

Also in attendance was His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's brother, His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Malik and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi'atul 'Adawiyyah. Also present was Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Commandant of Women Police.

Shortly after arriving, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince signed a commemorative parchment. His Royal Highness then cut the birthday cake and received Pasambah from officers and staff of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

Also present were Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

