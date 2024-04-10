Antique Mass Wedding to Unite 42 Couples from Remote Barangays

SAN REMIGIO, Antique - A mass wedding event scheduled for April 14 will see 42 couples from the remote barangays of San Remigio town in Antique exchange vows in a communal ceremony. This initiative, aimed at formalizing the unions of these couples, will allow them to officially register their marriages.

According to Philippines News Agency, the couples hail from various barangays including Panpanan I, Panpanan II, Sumaray, Lapak, Walker, Insubuan, Rizal, Orquia, and Lumpatan. They will gather in Barangay Sumaray, where the mass wedding ceremony is set to take place. The local government unit (LGU) has made arrangements to provide each couple with wedding cakes, lunch, and gifts as part of the celebration.

This event follows a similar mass wedding that took place in February, where eight couples from Barangay Bugo, also in San Remigio, were married in a collective ceremony. In addition to the festivities, the LGU plans to offer free medical consultations during the mass wedding, ensuring the well-being of the participants in this significant communal event.