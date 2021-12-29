Brunei Darussalam and the People's Republic of China work closely together in further strengthening long-standing friendly relations, especially on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Doctor Siti Norkhalbi binti Haji Wahsalfelah, Acting Permanent Secretary (Policy and Strategy Management), Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports shared the matter in a speech during the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and Exchange between the People's Republic of China and Brunei Darussalam last evening. She added that since the beginning of the establishment of bilateral cooperation, various initiatives and activities have been carried out in the cooperation platform at the regional and international levels.

Earlier, Her Excellency Madam Yu Hong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam, stated that from January to October this year, bilateral trade had increased again to 2.37 billion US dollars, exceeding the total trade volume in 2020 recording the highest record.

The event was organized by the Brunei-China Friendship Association in collaboration with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. During the event, several people from various backgrounds which includes arts, business and industry from Brunei Darussalam and the People's Republic of China shared their experiences through video recordings. Joining the virtual ceremony was His Excellency Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Pahlawan Retired Colonel Dato Paduka Haji Abdu'r Rahmani bin Dato Paduka Haji Basir, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the People's Republic of China.

