Agusan del Sur Police Enhance Counterterrorism Efforts with US-Donated Bomb Disposal Robot

Agusan del Sur - The Agusan del Sur Police Provincial Office (ADSPPO) has significantly upgraded its counterterrorism capabilities with a new Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) robot, provided by the United States Department of State Antiterrorism Assistance Program. On Monday, the ADSPPO showcased the robot's functionalities, demonstrating its ability to detect and safely transport explosives.

According to Philippines News Agency, leader of the ADSPPO EOD K9 team, the robot is designed to handle potentially hazardous situations such as investigating improvised explosive devices or unattended packages to confirm the presence of explosives. "Our adjacent regions, such as Davao and Cagayan de Oro, have already experienced bombing incidents. The acquisition of this EOD robot is timely for Agusan del Sur and the Caraga Region in our continuing preparations for such incidents," Fazon stated.

The Office of Antiterrorism Assistance (ATA), established by the US Congress in 1983, is the leading provider of counterterrorism training and equipment grants to foreign law enforcement agencies. To date, the ATA has provided counterterrorism training to over 165,000 law enforcement officials and first responders across more than 150 countries, supporting partner nations in addressing security challenges within their borders and threats to national and regional stability.