Abul Hasem Tutul Fined for Violating Miscellaneous Offence Act



Kampung Sengkurong: An individual was issued a compound fine for violating the Miscellaneous Offence Act 2021. Abul Hasem Tutul was fined one hundred dollars for throwing cigarette butts in the area of a commercial building in Kampung Sengkurong.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the individual was given 7 days to settle the fine. If in default, he will be brought to court, and if found guilty, a fine of $1,000 will be imposed.

