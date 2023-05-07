6K ‘tourist cops’ deployed for summer, fiestas

Around 6,000 policemen have been deployed to various destinations across the country as part of the 'Oplan Ligtas Sumvac (summer vacation) 2023' campaign to ensure the safety of local and foreign tourists, especially during fiesta celebrations this month. In a radio interview on Sunday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said policemen are patrolling major tourist destinations, including Boracay, Palawan, and Siargao, for traffic management assistance and securing transportation hubs. 'Yung atin implementation ng ating Oplan SumVac ay nagtutuloy tuloy 'yan kaya naman 'yung ating deployment doon sa ating mga major thoroughfares ay nandiyan tayo para umalalay doon sa mga management and control ng traffic… (Our implementation of our Oplan SumVac continues, that's why our deployment in our major thoroughfares is there to support the management and control of traffic,' she said. Under Oplan Ligtas Sumvac, all regional and provincial police offices must activate their contingency plans and maximize the deployment of personnel through tourist police units in coordination with local government units, local tourism councils and the Department of Tourism.

Source: Philippines News Agency