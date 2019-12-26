In an effort to encourage the public to be involved in charity works and instil a sense of care among the society in the country, the Youth Transformation Community Club, KKBT conducted the 'Berbagi Rezeki KKBT' Project.

The project that runs until this Sunday is part of the club's efforts to help the government by providing school supplies for those in need. The project is also held in conjunction with the Day of Action or DOA.

The items that KKBT are collecting include stationery and cleaning supplies. Donations can handed over directly to the Youth Centre in the capital from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon. For more information, contact the number 8181661 or 8203048.

