48th SOM Forum Highlights Preservation of Common Sense in Maqasid Syariah.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The preservation of common sense within the framework of Maqasid Syariah was a key focus at the Theme Paper Forum, part of the 48th Senior Officials’ Meeting for MABIMS, held at Balai Khazanah Islam Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The forum emphasized the need to align mental health strategies with Islamic teachings to improve community well-being in the region.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and featured a panel of representatives from MABIMS member countries, including Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, and the Republic of Singapore. The forum offered a platform for these nations to discuss and share their experiences in addressing mental health issues within their communities.

The discussions aimed at drafting modules and intervention programs rooted in Islamic teachings, which are intended to enhance mental well-being across the MABIMS region. The collaborat

ive effort underscores the importance of preserving common sense in religious contexts, reflecting a shared commitment to improving mental health support within the Islamic community.