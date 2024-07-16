300 ex-rebels in Negros, Panay apply for gov’t amnesty

BACOLOD CITY: Three hundred former Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) rebels in Negros and Panay islands enrolled in the government's amnesty program during the application period July 5 to 12, the Philippine Army 3rd Infantry Division (ID) said in a report on Sunday. Under the National Amnesty Commission's Local Amnesty Board (LAB)-Bacolod, 210 applicants in Negros processed their papers at the Bacolod City College campus, with assistance from the line battalions of the 302nd and 303rd Infantry Brigades. LAB-Iloilo received the applications of 90 former rebels in Panay assisted by the 301st Infantry Brigade at Camp General Adriano Hernandez in Dingle town. In a statement, Maj. Gen. Marion Sison, commander of 3ID, urged anew the remaining CPP-NPA members to surrender, leave their past behind and have peaceful and productive lives. 'The former rebels' willingness to apply for amnesty is an affirmation of their readiness to forgive, seek forgiveness, and embrace second chances, p aving the way for establishing a harmonious and inclusive region with stable internal peace and security,' he added. In Negros, all five guerrilla fronts of CPP-NPA have been dismantled while in Panay, only one rebel front remains. Under Proclamation 404, former members of the CPP-NPA and its political arm, National Democratic Front (NDF), who committed any act or omission in pursuit of political beliefs, including those detained, charged, or convicted for such acts or omissions, may file an application for amnesty. The proclamation grants amnesty to former rebels and insurgents who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal laws in furtherance of their political beliefs. Crimes subject to amnesty, committed before Nov. 22, 2023, include rebellion or insurrection, conspiracy and proposal to commit rebellion or insurrection, disloyalty of public officers or employees, inciting to rebellion or insurrection, sedition, and other similar crimes. For former CPP-NPA-NDF memb ers, the amnesty application must be filed before March 4, 2026. Source: Philippines News Agency

