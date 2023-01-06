20th ACWO Meeting

​The Council of Women of Brunei Darussalam, CWBD hosted the 20th ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Orgnisation, ACWO Biennial General Meeting and Confederation Council Meeting. It was held on 6th January morning, at a hotel in Beribi.

Present was Datin Hajah Siti Hajar binti Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yusof, President of CWBD who is also the 20th ACWO President. More than 30 members of ASEAN delegates attended the meeting via online. ACWO is an institutional framework established to bring together women’s voluntary organisations in the ASEAN region to work in concerted efforts towards the full integration of women in development. ACWO comprises the National Council of Women’s Organisations in each ASEAN member country.

In the afternoon, the President of CWBD handed over the position of ACWO president to Dr. Cecila Dy., the President of the National Council of Women of the Philippines as the 21th ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisation, ACWO. Also present was Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary for Community and Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei