134 Students of JCHS Receive Certificates After Completing Foundation in Science Program.



Kampung Anggerek Desa: 134 students of Jerudong Park Medical Centre College of Health Sciences (JCHS) were awarded certificates after successfully completing their studies in the Foundation in Science Program. The certificate presentation ceremony took place at a hotel in Kampung Anggerek Desa on the morning of November 5th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the certificates were presented by Doctor Awang Haji Azman bin Ahmad, who serves as the Permanent Secretary for Higher Education at the Ministry of Education. The Foundation in Science Program is designed to provide students with essential knowledge and skills in healthcare, while also preparing them to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.