Zumba Fundraising Event ‘Move for Hope’ Draws Over 600 Participants

Berakas: Jerudong Park Medical Centre (JPMC) organized a Zumba fundraising event, ‘Move for Hope,’ at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas on the morning of June 29th. The event was attended by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health and Chairman and Executive Director of JPMC.

According to Radio Television Brunei, over 600 participants took part in the event, which was held in conjunction with International Nurses and Midwives Day 2025. The occasion also saw the presence of Yang Berhormat Datin Seri Setia Doctor Dayang Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Md Salleh, Minister of Education. The event aimed to promote health awareness and raise funds through an engaging Zumba activity.