Hokage Warriors Crowned Champions in Brunei Netball League

Berakas: ‘Hokage Warriors’ emerged as the champions of the Brunei Netball League campaign, which concluded on the afternoon of June 29. The prize presentation ceremony took place at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the prizes were presented by Her Excellency Ambra Dickie, the Canadian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam. The ‘Falcons’ secured second place in the league. Additionally, prizes were awarded to the best team and best player across various categories.

Earlier in the day, an exciting match unfolded between the ‘Falcons’ and ‘Thundernets’, where the ‘Falcons’ triumphed over ‘Thundernets’ with a score of 55-40.