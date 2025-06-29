Pipe Maintenance Scheduled at Simpang 1273

Simpang 1273: The pipe maintenance works at Simpang 1273, Jalan Tanjung Bunut Kanan will be carried out tomorrow starting from 9 in the morning and will continue until the work is completed.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the maintenance may cause water disruption or low water pressure in the affected areas. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for potential interruptions. For those in need of water supply during this period, water tankers can be requested by contacting Talian Darussalam at 123.