Zamboanga City Shines in Weightlifting at Batang Pinoy, Yields Three Gold Medals

MANILA: Zamboanga City has made an impressive showing in weightlifting at the Batang Pinoy and the Philippine National Games, securing three gold medals. The event took place at the Felicisimo Ampon Tennis Center's Dacudao court within the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

According to Philippines News Agency, Cristel Joy Francisco emerged victorious in the 49kg category for girls aged 13-15 years, lifting a total of 120kgs, comprising 55kgs in snatch and 65kgs in clean and jerk. Cebu City's Able May Ella Bacaro secured the silver medal with a total lift of 119kgs, while Roshell Villanueva finished third with 118kgs. However, due to the Philippine Sports Commission's medal awarding rules, Villanueva did not receive the bronze medal.

Francisco, aged 15, expressed her happiness at securing her second gold medal in the Batang Pinoy, following her triumph in the 40kg category last year in Vigan, Ilocos Sur. She credits her success to her faith and the guidance of national coach Allen Diaz, who has been training her since 2019. Francisco, inspired by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, is a Grade 10 student at Mampang National High School.

Other gold medalists for Zamboanga City included Strawberry Fate Tarro (45kg girls 13-15 years old), Kyle Jasper Bitong (49kg boys 13-15 years old), and Paolo Lozada (49kg men's 16-17 years old). The city currently ranks third in the Batang Pinoy medal tally with 13 golds, six silvers, and two bronzes.

Cebu City leads the medal tally with 16 golds, 12 silvers, and 15 bronzes, thanks to the efforts of lifters like Alex Daniel Buanghug, Althea Bacaro, Leonida Cambarijan, and Alberto Bacaro.

In gymnastics, Manila City's Karl Jahriel Eldrew Yulo dominated the Men's Artistic Gymnastics (MAG) competition, sweeping all seven individual events in the boys' FIG Juniors 14-17 category. Eldrew, the younger brother of two-time world champion Carlos, is also expected to compete in the seniors' event at the Philippine National Games.

San Juan City's Maria Celina Angela Gonzales excelled in Women's Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) High Performance 1, securing four golds and a silver medal. Tagum City's team emerged victorious in the team event.

In swimming, Pasig City's Arvin Naeem Taguinota II continued his impressive form, adding a fourth gold medal to his collection. The BMX events saw Guimaras City, Paranaque City, and the City of Imus clinching gold medals in various categories.