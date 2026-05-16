Bandar seri begawan: The Youth Development Centre is dedicated to preserving traditional Bruneian cuisine through its Artisan Skills series, which runs throughout May. This month's featured workshop focused on Kuih-Muih or Cake Making, aiming to pass down culinary traditions to future generations.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the one-day workshop concentrated on crafting three specific types of kuih: kuih celurut, koci, and wajid. Participants learned the intricate process of wrapping these delicacies using various traditional leaves, ensuring the preservation of their original shape and aroma.