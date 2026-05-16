Bandar seri begawan: An art exhibition titled 'Whispers of the Wild: Brunei's Nature' is being held to raise awareness of biodiversity and instil an appreciation for nature, especially among the younger generation. Highlighting the country's rich biodiversity through art, the exhibition was launched at the Malay Technology Museum, 16th May afternoon.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the opening was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The exhibition, featuring the works of Dayangku Kemariah binti Pengiran Haji Duraman and Dayang Noorfitriah Hafiizah binti Md Hassan, will be held until the 20th of June. It is organised by Larvsh Concept and Kunyit Seven Lodge with the support of the Department of Museums and Borneo Twitchers and sponsored by Pixel Event and Kitani Taste.