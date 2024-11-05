Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School Hosts Anti-Bullying Campaign.



Bandar Seri Begawan: An Anti-Bullying, No to Violence, and Anti-Cyberbullying Campaign was launched at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School. This initiative, which took place on the morning of November 5th, highlights the harmful impacts of cyberbullying and aligns with UNESCO’s International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, including Cyberbullying.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the campaign stressed the importance of guiding students in responsible online behavior. The event was attended by 900 students from Years 1 to 5 and featured awareness talks and activities aimed at educating the school community on the effects of bullying and promoting positive social interactions. The Ministry of Education supported the campaign through its ‘Bantu, Empati, Sayangi, Tanggungjawab’ or BEST Program.