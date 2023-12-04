World-Renowned Artist BRITTO Launches Private Terminal Lounge Takeover with XO

XO x BRITTO

Artist’s “Graffiti Collection” debuts at the new XO Palm Beach lounge, in a first-ever private airport lounge takeover

Palm Beach, Florida December 4, 2023: XO, the world’s premier private aviation network, has announced an exclusive partnership with Romero Britto, considered to be the most licensed artist in the world, to celebrate innovation and creativity.

In a first-ever private airport lounge takeover, Britto exclusively debuted his new “Graffiti Collection” at the new XO lounge at Palm Beach International Airport. The collection, inspired by the walls of Britto’s very first studio in Miami — where he had the opportunity to add his own spray-painted, graffiti, color splashes, and freehand messages of hope, happiness, and love — showcases his signature vibrant and optimistic pop art style.

Palm Beach was chosen as the ideal location for the debut of Britto’s new collection as it reigns as one of the most popular destinations for XO Members; with New York and Palm Beach as one of the top city pairs booked through XO, nearly doubling year over year.

Leona Qi, President U.S. at Vista: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Romero Britto, a valued XO Member and a global icon in the art world who embodies the spirit of XO. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our Members with experiences that go beyond flying.”

Romero Britto, Artist and Founder of The Happy Art Movement: “XO has been my passport to seamless travel while connecting with a community of visionaries. I pour my heart and soul into my art, a passion that fuels my existence. I am thrilled to share my artistic journey with a global audience of art aficionados.”

The XO community is a dynamic and diverse group of individuals united by a passion for exceptional private travel. With every flight, XO connects visionaries, shaping the future and empowering them to make a lasting impact on the world.

Britto’s new “Graffiti Collection” will be on display throughout the month of December at the XO Lounge at Palm Beach International Airport. XO Members will also have the first opportunity to purchase his new work.

ABOUT XO

XO is revolutionizing the private aviation industry by combining data intelligence with distinct, elevated service to allow you to reach anywhere in the world, anytime, just by reaching for a mobile device.

XO has built an open future for private aviation with more transparency, efficiency, and accessibility than ever before. Members and clients have access to the Vista Members’ fleet of 360+ aircraft and the safety-vetted XO alliance fleet of 2,100+ private aircraft, covering the full spectrum of cabin classes. Flyers can book an entire aircraft or individual seats through the XO mobile app, website, or an XO aviation advisor.

XO is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More XO information and news at www.flyxo.com

XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

ABOUT Britto

Romero Britto is a self-taught artist from Brazil who uses vibrant, bold and colorful patterns to reflect his optimistic view of the world. His work is influenced by Matisse and Picasso and has been exhibited in over 100 countries. He has also created public art installations for various events and collaborated with many international brands. His style is described as “exuding warmth, optimism and love.”

For more information about the artist visit www.shopbritto.com

