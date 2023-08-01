WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in Wells Fargo Fintech, Information & Business Services Forum

PHOENIX, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in innovative flexible space and storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury and Investor Relations, will host private investor meetings at the Wells Fargo FinTech, Information & Business Services Forum in Newport, RI, on August 10, 2023.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Nick Girardi Jake Saylor investors@willscotmobilemini. com jake.saylor@willscot.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8884017