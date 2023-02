The Panaga National Housing Scheme Village Consultative Council organised a Weekend Sale at the 'Gerai Lagoon Panaga' in Seria.

Held for the very first time, the Weekend Stall was launched by Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer. A variety of food and beverage are sold at the stall every Sunday. The stalls are specifically for residents in RPN Panaga, Mukim Seria and Belait.

Source: Radio Television Brunei