Wawasan Brunei 2035 Generation

Bandar seri begawan: The session continued with the Motion of Adjournment proposed by the Minister of Religious Affairs, which, among other matters, focused on the next generation and the catalyst generation.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the new Wawasan generation will join today’s generation, who will then become the catalyst generation at that time. Yang Berhormat stated that they will be recognized as educated, highly skilled, and successful citizens. Their high quality of life is expected to contribute to Brunei Darussalam achieving a dynamic and sustainable economy.