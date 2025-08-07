Motion of Adjournment Gains Support for Resilient Health System

Bandar seri begawan: The Motion of Adjournment received backing from the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Second Minister of Defence. During the Members of the Legislative Council’s deliberations on the Motion of Adjournment, several key issues were addressed, including efforts to ensure a resilient health system and the empowerment of youth as agents of national development.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the discussions centered around making the Wawasan Brunei 2035 initiative a success, with a shared commitment to maintaining a resilient, integrated, and inclusive health system. The aim is to ensure the well-being of the population and a high quality of life.

The role of grassroots leaders was also emphasized, as they are responsible for verifying applications for government assistance. These leaders act as the eyes, mouth, and ears of the government, ensuring that national development agendas, including government-introduced policies, reach the community level.