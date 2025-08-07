Positive Effects to the Nation

Bandar seri begawan: In the deliberation of the Motion of Adjournment, Members of the Legislative Council comprised of Titled Persons highlighted new policies, tourism, and blueprints. The introduction of new policies and regulations will lead to spin-off effects on the country holistically.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the tourism industry plays a vital role in improving the country’s appeal by intensifying efforts to promote the nation more aggressively. With the nationwide efforts and commitment based on the blueprints created with the stakeholder’s involvement, Wawasan Brunei 2035 can be achieved.