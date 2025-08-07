Effective Comprehensive Approach in Transport Services Discussed by Council

Bandar seri begawan: Transport services which support national branding were highlighted in the Motion of Adjournment by the council members, comprising those who achieved distinction and district representatives. Whole of Government and Whole of Nation Approaches must be instilled comprehensively through effective coordination, efficient implementation, and a decrease in bureaucracy.

According to Radio Television Brunei, ensuring that land transport services are smooth running, safe, and visitor-friendly is crucial to supporting tourism and national branding. The private sector, alongside the public sector, plays a vital role as an engine of economic growth; any disruption in this element could impact the entire journey.

The council emphasized the opportunity to continue improving the work system and the dissemination of information, ensuring that people not only follow but also understand and appreciate the Council’s role. Furthermore, guidance programs aimed at helping less fortunate groups and welfare a

ssistance recipients should be enhanced in terms of efficacy.