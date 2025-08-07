Motion of Resolution Approved by Brunei Government

Bandar seri begawan: The session also approved the Motion of Resolution under Article 83(3) of the Constitution of Brunei Darussalam 1959. The Motion was proposed by the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Defence.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the motion was supported by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs.