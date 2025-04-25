Water Supply Disruption in Brunei Muara District



Brunei Muara: Some areas in the Brunei Muara District, particularly the Lambak Kanan area, might experience water supply disruption. The Public Works Department has detected high levels of organic matter at the raw water intake, Sungai Tutong. As a result, this has affected the production of clean water, which also impacts the levels of water in the main reservoirs.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the department has activated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and is currently planning recovery actions to ensure that water supply will resume as usual. Residents are advised to remain patient and make necessary preparations during this period of disruption.





For those in need of water tanker services, the Public Works Department has provided a contact number for assistance. Residents can reach out to Talian Darussalam at 123 for more information or to request water supply services.

