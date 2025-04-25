60kV Cable Installation to Affect Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge Traffic



Brunei Muara: Cable installation works will be carried out along the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge, Brunei Muara District bound. The Public Works Department informed that the installation works will take place from 28th of April until 24th of June 2025.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road diversion is provided. Road users are advised to take extra caution as well as to comply with the traffic road signs and the speed limit.