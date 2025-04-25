General

Haj Pilgrims Attend Briefing Session in Gadong

Gadong: 41 intending haj pilgrims under the At-Taqwa Travel Tours attended the Haj Management and Internalisation Briefing Session at a shopping complex in Gadong. The session took place on the morning of 25 April.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the briefing covered the importance of mental, physical, and spiritual preparations for the pilgrims. It also shared the benefits and objectives of performing haj. The session aimed to identify common issues raised during the pilgrimage and discussed ways to address them.

