Water Disruptions Due to Cleaning and Repair Works Impact Multiple Areas



Bandar Seri Begawan: The cleaning works of Binturan/Penanjong camp water tank are currently underway and are scheduled to continue from 8 in the morning until they are completed. Several areas, particularly those situated on higher grounds, are expected to experience low water pressure during this period.





According to Radio Television Brunei, an additional cleaning operation is set to take place at Lumut Dua Housing on 23rd April, commencing at 8 in the morning and continuing until the task is finished. During this time, Kampung Lorong Tiga Seria and its surrounding regions are also anticipated to face low water pressure, especially in elevated areas. This disruption is attributed to the cleaning of the STKRJ Lorong Tiga Seria water tank, which is also scheduled for 23rd April, starting at 8 in the morning until completion.





In a related development, urgent repair works on the main water pipeline at Kilometer 49.7, Muara-Tutong Highway, were successfully completed on 22nd April 2025. Despite this, several areas located on higher ground may still encounter low water pressure as the system stabilizes.





Residents of the whole of Simpang 52-55-30, Kampung Mata-Mata, and its nearby areas have been experiencing water disruptions or reduced water pressure, particularly in higher areas. This was a result of urgent pipe repair works at Number 17 of the junction, which are now addressed.





For those in need of water tanker services, Talian Darussalam can be contacted at 123.

