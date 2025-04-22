General

Temporary Half Lane Closure at Gadong Flyover

Bandar Seri Begawan: Half of the lane at Gadong Flyover, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway, Bandar Seri Begawan bound, will be temporarily closed on Thursday, 24th April 2025 until works complete. The closure starts from 10 at night until 5 in the morning and is necessary to allow bridge maintenance works.

According to Radio Television Brunei, road users are advised to take extra caution during this period. Drivers are encouraged to comply with the traffic road signs and adhere to the speed limit to ensure safety for all travelers.

