Socialisation Session on Corporate Income Tax Discusses Key Taxation Topics



Bandar Seri Begawan: The basis of tax assessment, compliance on the filing of tax returns, and tax computation in accordance with the Income Tax Act, Chapter 35, were among the topics discussed during the Socialisation Session on Corporate Income Tax organised by the Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Economy. The session took place at the ministry.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the session aims to enhance common understanding regarding the scope of taxation among corporate taxpayers in the country. It also seeks to raise awareness of their obligations and responsibilities towards the compliance of Corporate Income Tax. This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts made by the Ministry of Finance and Economy to further strengthen tax compliance and highlight the importance of corporate taxes to the public, particularly among taxpayers in the nation.

