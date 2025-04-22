Signing of MoU Between AFSA and Syarikat 247 Studios



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Aftercare Support Association (AFSA) has taken a significant step in supporting Supervised Peers by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Syarikat 247 Studios. This agreement, formalized on the morning of April 22nd, focuses on creating job opportunities and enhancing the creativity of Supervised Peers.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Dato Paduka Haji Zalani bin Haji Ismail, the Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who witnessed the signing. This collaboration marks an important development in AFSA’s ongoing efforts to assist individuals under its supervision, providing them with avenues for personal and professional growth.

