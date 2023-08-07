Warring MILF field commanders end clan war, sign peace pact

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has settled a decades-old 'rido' (family feud) and ended 'infighting' involving its field commanders operating in Pikit, North Cotabato, and Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur, on Sunday afternoon. Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament member Jack Abas facilitated the settlement that puts an end to clan war that has claimed lives from both sides and displaced several thousands of Moro residents. Heads of the warring families who happened to be MILF field leaders were identified as Butto Sanday and Jonie Mantol against the clans of Eddie Dilangalen, Teng Pananggilan and Ricky Hussain. They signed the peace pact before Macacua, BARMM Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama, MILF field commanders and ceasefire panel members. 'We are glad they all agreed to bury the hatchet and vowed not to use violence against each other anymore,' Macacua, also the former MILF military arm chief, said in a statement Monday. Both sides vowed never to use guns to settle whatever misunderstanding that may occur in the future, he added. 'In reality, they are all relatives, related by blood, good they agreed to end the conflict peacefully,' Akmad Abas, a member of the Bangsamoro parliament said in a separate statement Monday. The groups were locked in clan wars over territorial disputes and personal grudges. Abas, also known as 'Commander Jack' of the MILF Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), hopes that the former adversaries will now work for peace in the communities. 'I told them your communities will never progress if you continue to fight each other,' Abas, who is also chair of MILF Eastern Mindanao Front (EMF), said. He said Mantol is the deputy front commander of the MILF National Front Guard while Pananggilan is the field commander and chairperson of Barangay Rajamuda, Pikit. On the other hand, Hussain is the brigade commander of EMF while Dilangalen is the deputy base commander of the MILF's 108th base command in Pikit. At the settlement venue inside the MILF field office in Barangay Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, the environment was 'calm' after warring families met face to face for the first time in the past 10 years.

