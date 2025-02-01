Wargamas Association Monthly Market Boosts Member Economy



Berakas: The 8th Wargamas Association Monthly Market, organized by the Wargamas Association Economic Bureau, is aimed at boosting the economy of the association’s members. The event took place at the association’s headquarters in Berakas and was officiated by Awang Haji Ibnu Shahrinuddin bin Awang Haji Ibrahim, Deputy Managing Director of the Employee Trust Fund.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the market spanned two days, concluding on 2nd February 2025. It featured 35 vendors and operated from 8 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. The event provided a platform for members to engage in economic activities, contributing to the overall financial well-being of the association’s members.

