General

Proton Family Carnival 2025 Opens at Indoor Stadium in Berakas

2 days ago


Berakas: The Proton Family Carnival 2025 is currently underway at the Parking Area of the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex. The event was inaugurated by Awang Ridzuan bin Haji Ahmad, who is serving as the Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Transport at the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.



According to Radio Television Brunei, the carnival features 88 exhibition and sales booths, providing a variety of offerings and experiences for visitors. The event is scheduled to continue until 2nd February 2025, welcoming the public daily from 10 in the morning until 10 at night.

2 days ago

