Energy Managers’ Cup Sees Brunei Meteorological Department Clinch Top Spot



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Energy Managers’ Cup, an Inter-Ministry energy management competition, concluded with a prize presentation ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office. The event aimed to enhance energy efficiency and promote energy-saving measures in government buildings, while also raising awareness of energy conservation among civil servants.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony featured the awarding of prizes by Dayang Hajah Farida binti Dato Seri Paduka Haji Talib, the Permanent Secretary for Energy at the Prime Minister’s Office. The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department, under the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, emerged as the winner of this prestigious competition. Additionally, ‘Building Energy Label’ certificates were presented to several government buildings that had undergone audits under the Energy Audit Programme and achieved the Minimum Energy Efficiency Index.

