Active Weather Forecast to Persist Until 3rd February 2025

Darussalam: Brunei Darussalam is currently towards the end of the first half of the Northeast Monsoon. The public is advised to take precautionary measures with respect to the forecasted active weather condition, which is expected to persist until Monday, 3rd of February.



According to Radio Television Brunei, occasional heavy and thundery showers are expected, affecting inland areas in the afternoon and potentially spreading across coastal and sea areas at night and in the early morning. Wind gusts of up to 50 kilometres per hour are anticipated in or near showers. There is a high risk of flash floods, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, as well as near river banks during continuous heavy rain and high tide. The risk of landslides, fallen trees, and flying roofs is also possible during heavy showers and gusty conditions.

