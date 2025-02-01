Foreign Individual Arrested for Illegal Beauty Services at Hotel



Bandar Seri Begawan: A foreign female individual was apprehended for being involved in providing illegal aesthetic and beauty services to clients at a hotel in the country. The offence was found during a joint operation with the Royal Brunei Police Force, the Royal Customs and Excise Department, Department of Immigration and National Registration, as well as the Municipal Department.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the operation was conducted on 30th January 2025 following information received from the public regarding the provision of the services, advertised through various social media platforms. The suspect was detained while providing an IV dripping treatment on her client. Enforcement officers found and seized various evidence including medical items such as needles, syringes, intravenous cannulas, and drip sets, various unregistered medications, and cosmetic products as well as records of clients receiving various treatments.





The Ministry of Health takes seriously the issue of aesthetic and beauty services being carried out without a license and proper qualifications. Such practices by unqualified and unlicensed practitioners pose a significant risk to public health and safety, as it can cause serious health complications, including infections, allergic reactions, organ damage, permanent disfigurement, and even death.





The public is urged not to be misled by any promotion of aesthetic and beauty services on social media in particular by individuals who are not registered with a licensing authority or qualified practitioners.





For any suspected unauthorized aesthetic and beauty treatment services, report to the Ministry of Health at +673 238 0485, or e-mail: ‘[email protected]’, or call Talian Darussalam 123.

